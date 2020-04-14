Deadline approaches to make Taysom Hill an RFA offer

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has not yet signed his restricted free agency tender. By Friday, there will be one less reason not to.

That’s the deadline for any unsigned restricted free agent to sign an offer sheet with another team. After that, any RFA will remain with his current team or, in theory, not play.

Hill will receive $4.7 million under his one-year tender, and the Saints would get a first-round pick if someone makes Hill an offer that the Saints can’t or won’t match. Before it gets to that point, however, Hill needs to want to sign it. With the Saints eyeing him as the starter as soon as 2021, any team that would offer Hill a contract now possibly would do so based on his value as a jack of all trades. Given that every team has a starter lined up for 2020 — and in light of the fact that Hill remains unproven as a quarterback — no one will be offering him the kind of quarterback money he’d get if/when Brees leaves.

So it would be a surprise if someone signs Hill to a tender offer, especially since there’s been no buzz that someone will try to. As a result, it looks like Hill will be back with the Saints in 2020, and that Hill may indeed be the team’s future No. 1 option after Drew Brees calls it quits.