Jawaan Taylor on virtual offseason program: No excuses, I still have to improve

Jawaan Taylor went from being a second-round pick to the Jaguars’ starting right tackle in 2019 and he held the job through all 16 games of the season.

Like most NFL rookies, Taylor came out of the year knowing that there are things he has to do better if he is going to remain a starter for years to come. Taylor identified penalties, footwork and strength as areas he needs to focus on before games start up again.

Unfortunately for Taylor, the COVID-19 pandemic means that he won’t be able to work on those things at the Jaguars’ facility during a typical offseason program. Fortunately for the Jaguars, Taylor feels “there are really no excuses” for not improving regardless of the circumstances.

“All of the things I need to improve on, I’ve been working on so far in the offseason,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “Even though the virus stuff is going on, I focus on certain things I need to get better at. I did go back and looked at certain things I did well. It was a big year for me, I thought, but I could also do a lot better so I’m looking forward to having a good year in this season coming up.”

With quarterback Gardner Minshew and edge rusher Josh Allen also coming off their rookie years, the Jaguars’ short-term hopes will have a lot to do with the growth all three players can make between their first and second seasons.