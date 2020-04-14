Joe Burrow: You’re just going to have to battle through challenges this year

Getty Images

There appears to be little chance that the draft starts with anything other than the Bengals drafting former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick and that means Burrow will go from winning a national title to a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in 30 years.

Going to a team in that position doesn’t seem to be Burrow’s ideal choice of where he’d wind up to start his career, but, during an appearance on ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge, Burrow noted “it’s going to be a challenge to begin in” any situation this year. The challenge, according to Burrow, comes with the changes to offseason work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You might have a really good first year,” Burrow said. “You might have a really bad first year. You don’t really know, especially without OTAs this year. You’re going to have less time with your team. So there’s going to be ups and downs, for sure. You’re just going to have to battle through it.”

Being the top pick in the draft would buy Burrow some time to fight through those battles, but the challenges facing rookies lower down on the ladder may prove harder to conquer this year.