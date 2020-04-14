John Harbaugh donates to Central Baltimore Partnership

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and his wife, Ingrid, donated to the Central Baltimore Partnership, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports. The Harbaughs’ commitment will fund two meals per day for all emergency and critical care workers at Union Memorial Hospital for the next four weeks.

The non-profit said its Square Meals initiative has raised an additional $30,000 for Central Baltimore restaurants and food vendors, who are providing meals to everyone working the hospital’s designated COVID-19 floor.

“This makes the Harbaughs our largest donors, and we are deeply grateful,” CBP executive director Ellen Janes said in a release.

The Central Baltimore Partnership had distributed 700 meals through the program as of Wednesday.

To donate, visit centralbaltimore.org.