Kirk Cousins: Contract extension was a no-brainer

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins was headed into the final year of his contract before he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Vikings that runs through the 2022 season.

The agreement provides for $66 million in new money for Cousins and it also created $10 million in cap space for the Vikings to use this offseason. That combination made it easy for Cousins to decide to sign on the dotted line.

“It was a no-brainer to be back with the Vikings and find a way to make it work,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The new cap space didn’t help the Vikings hold onto wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who Cousins called an “electric” player while also noting that it was apparent Diggs had no interest in playing with the team any longer. That was one of several veteran departures since the start of the new league year, which will call for some players to step up their leadership roles and put more pressure on Cousins to deliver the kind of play that led the Vikings to bring him to town in the first place.