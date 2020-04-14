Kirk Cousins: Contract extension was a no-brainer

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Kirk Cousins was headed into the final year of his contract before he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Vikings that runs through the 2022 season.

The agreement provides for $66 million in new money for Cousins and it also created $10 million in cap space for the Vikings to use this offseason. That combination made it easy for Cousins to decide to sign on the dotted line.

“It was a no-brainer to be back with the Vikings and find a way to make it work,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The new cap space didn’t help the Vikings hold onto wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who Cousins called an “electric” player while also noting that it was apparent Diggs had no interest in playing with the team any longer. That was one of several veteran departures since the start of the new league year, which will call for some players to step up their leadership roles and put more pressure on Cousins to deliver the kind of play that led the Vikings to bring him to town in the first place.

23 responses to “Kirk Cousins: Contract extension was a no-brainer

  7. It had to be. He has too much garanteed money to cut him and they were desperate to get that cap number down. His salary is so high no other team will take it on and so he is untradeable. This was the only option. But by now we know who he is. he is a statistically good not great QB but not someone who can take a team on his back and carry them to victory. I am interested to see/when if they draft a QB. Keeping Mannion seemed to be a vote of no confidence in Jake Browning. Since we have 3 more years of Cousins, I am guessing next year the QB hunt begins in earnest.

  8. Of course it’s a no brainer for Cousins.
    Highest paid QB in the league with a .500 record.

    It’s robbery to the fans and the team.

  9. It was a hard sell back then, it’s kinda worse now with 17 million filing for unemployment and this guy will get 66 million over two years for being just above average at his job.

  10. chickensalad43 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 3:21 pm
    The Nick Foles-led Bears will take Minnesota’s spot in the playoffs this year.

    ————————-

    This needs to happen.

  11. Cousins extension. Cutting Rhodes. Saving cap money on Joseph. A lot of no brainers for the Vikings this off season. That cap space wasn’t fixing itself. And to the Cousins haters, you might want to look around. He played just as well as most QB’s, with a much worse O-line. And, he stays healthy.

  12. I gotta give him credit- when someone offers him a ton of money, he wastes no time signing the deal. Unlike another mediocre QB we all know.

  13. The Vikings don’t need to worry about Cousins; the Vikings need to build an OL that won’t be dominated by the better defenses in the league, as it was last season.

    If the Vikings can actually run the ball against the Packers and Bears, they might be able to post a winning record in their division (unlike last seasons’ 2-4 record) and compete for the division title.

  14. No more sports! All these deals that doesn’t do our country any justice. Absolute absurd, no wonder America is #1 in…..

  15. Sure it was a no brainer. No other team would ever be dumb enough to pay this guy what the Vikings did.

  16. I have watched Cousins his whole career and one thing is certain, he improves year over year.

  18. Frazier28/7 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 3:36 pm
    It was a hard sell back then, it’s kinda worse now with 17 million filing for unemployment
    ////////
    Oh, come on. What does the pandemic and number of unemployed people have to do with any sports figures salaries? Just a ridiculous statement.

  19. chickensalad43 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 3:21 pm
    The Nick Foles-led Bears will take Minnesota’s spot in the playoffs this year.
    —————————————
    What success has Foles has outside of the Eagles? Wait until Trubisky somehow beats him out for the starting position and then the Bears just have an expensive backup.

  20. But by now we know who he is. he is a statistically good not great QB but not someone who can take a team on his back and carry them to victory.

    /////////////

    He’s the Carmelo Anthony of the NFL.

  21. chickensalad43 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 3:21 pm
    The Nick Foles-led Bears will take Minnesota’s spot in the playoffs this year.
    //////////
    The 6th seed? Maybe. But the Vikings will be a higher seed.

  22. There are plenty of QB’s last year that did worse than 10-5 and beating a 13-3 team in the playoffs.
    Show me I am wrong. Let’s not rely on your “memories”.

