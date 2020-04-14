Momentum builds for a February-to-May college football season in 2021

April 14, 2020
Spring football won’t work. Unless, of course, it’s college football in the spring.

Via Sports Business Daily, ESPN’s Chris Fowler believes that the possibility of a 2020 college football season played from February to May (2021) is “gaining momentum.”

Fowlers admits that the possibility “on the surface might sound preposterous.” He adds that a lot of “reasonable people feel like it might be the most prudent course of action.”

In order to maintain the facade that football players are student-athletes, football can’t be played if colleges aren’t allowing on-campus, in-person classes. I So if they can’t be students, they can’t be student-athletes. And without the cover of schoolwork, college football players become what they are: Interchangeable parts on a billion-dollar assembly line.

Whatever the decision, the clock is ticking toward a practical timetable for making it.

“By the end of May, there has to be clarity,” Fowler said. “If you’re going to have college campuses open, which you have to have if you’re going to bring the players back, that’s about the deadline.”

Given that college football operates in every state, and given that every state is in a different spot in the lifecycle of the coronavirus outbreak, it will be very difficult to get everyone on the same page.

“It seems unlikely, given the fact that the virus is cresting and the peak is at different places at different times, we’re suddenly going to be back to normal to get the crowd back in stadiums everywhere by late August and early September,” Fowler said.

He’s right. It also may be impractical to push college football onto a February-to-May timetable, given what would then be a quick turnaround to a normal season in 2021. Unless college football plans to gradually ease back to the normal calendar, the notion of giving college players just a couple of months off before starting up the season again could be problematic.

It also will be problematic for the NFL to conduct a draft in April 2021, if college football games are still being played. Surely, the 2021 draft would have to be delayed until college football season ends. Then the question becomes whether and to what extent extra time after the end of the season would be built into the process to give teams a chance to properly prepare for the selection process.

A delayed college football season would potentially benefit the NFL, however. If the NFL is able to play its season on the usual calendar, the NFL could be able (if it chooses) to play games on Saturdays, up to and including the same three-window slate that the NFL stages every Sunday. Likewise, Fowler and his booth partner, Kirk Herbstreit, would be able to handle Monday Night Football, since they otherwise would be unoccupied during the fall.

  2. “In order to maintain the facade that football players are student-athletes, football can’t be played if colleges aren’t allowing on-campus, in-person classes.”

    Don’t most college football players get a full scholarship for a free education that would otherwise cost $100,000 and more? Isn’t that on them, then, not the schools, if they don’t avail themselves of that opportunity? So why the digs from a football site implying that they play for free?

  3. Not for nothing, but if you did actually pay them, you could make them play whenever you wanted. During the fall without classes, a 14 game schedule, etc. Paying a student athlete is something schools are against, but there are distinct positives to making them employees.

  7. All of these hypothetical scenarios are going to look pretty silly when we’re all enjoying football next fall.

  8. If college football can’t be played on campus in the fall, then students shouldn’t be on campus on the fall. It isn’t like there aren’t large gatherings outside of football. If student’s can’t be on campus this fall, then many are going to take gap years which will kill schools bottom line.

  10. lgbarn says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:25 pm
    You won’t have any draft eligible stars on the rosters.

    ——

    The NFL would move the draft back, clearly. It’s a concession that would be made by the NFL because they have a free minor league and clearly all other attempts at minor league football have failed other than the Canadian Football League.

  12. Hate the thought of spring ball. Falling leaves and the coming of Halloween and Thanksgiving signals the football season. Can you imagine the mess that would make of pro football as rookies that are drafted go from finishing in May and having to be fresh for training camp and then into September?

    What a moronic idea.

