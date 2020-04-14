Packers, Chargers, Cowboys have spent time with Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Joe Burrow is expected to be the top pick in the draft and Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are often projected to be the next quarterbacks off the board.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is usually placed somewhere behind that quartet and he’s drawing interest from a variety of teams with the draft a little more than a week away from getting started.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers and Chargers have done calls with Hurts recently. Both of those teams have also spent time with Love and a lot of people have linked the Chargers to Tagovailoa or Herbert with the sixth overall pick.

The Packers’ interest would be in developing a quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and another team that has spent time with Hurts is in a similar boat. The Cowboys posted a video clip from their visit with the quarterback, who would slide in as a backup to Dak Prescott and a possible replacement should the Cowboys not be able to work out a long-term deal with their franchise-tagged signal caller.