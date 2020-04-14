President plans to consult with Commissioners, some owners on return of sports

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he’s tired of watching 14-year-old baseball games. So he wants sports to return, and he plans to consult with several key figures from the sports world to make it happen.

Trump explained that he’ll assemble a team of advisors from the sports world to assist with the process of restarting the American sports machinery. He mentioned the Commissioners of the four major sports, UFC president Dana White, WWE owner Vince McMahon, and others including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

It can’t hurt to talk to experts, but the virus continues to set the schedule — and the governors of the various states continue to have the power to relax and/or to rescind stay-at-home orders that would prevent sports from occurring.

We all want sports back, but we all want (or at least we all should want) to do it in a way that promotes public health. The challenge is striking the right balance, along with having the creativity necessary to identify ideas and to brainstorm all of the potential pros and cons associated with each option.

10 responses to “President plans to consult with Commissioners, some owners on return of sports

  1. Cuomo has already said that NY will only open back up when is deemed safe, and with some type of crowd restrictions in place. Would think the prez has more on his agenda right now than watching “14 year old games”

  2. Perhaps Trump should stop watching fourteen year old baseball games and start, you know, actually doing something about getting needed medical supplies and virus tests.

  3. HAS HE NOTHING BETTER TO DO WITH HIS TIME AT THE START OF A PANDEMIC? What does anyone really care about opening up sports right now with less then 1% of Americans even tested for this virus. This isn’t political. It science. Science trumps politics in the real world. if you open up sports you better make huge money on tv revenue because the fans won’t be in the stands without masks or won’t go at all. Everybody needs to calm down and ride this out. THE UNITED STATES IS #1 IN THE WORLD … in infections and death. Data doesn’t lie. This is going to have to be a slow roll out. The players must be tested before every event because you can test positive, test negative, and then test positive again.
    The sports landscape has changed forever.
    The last time Trump owned a team it was called the New Jersey Generals. He bought them and then shut the USFL down and sued the NFL in an anti trust law suit and when the verdict was read won $3. Not $3 a team. But $3 for the whole league while cost his fellow owners millions.
    Look it up.

  4. Will he start the meeting by showing a useless hype video about his inadequate response to the virus that has resulted in the deaths of many thousands of Americans?

  6. Florida’s governor just declared sports to be an essential industry.

    So the last sports (or sportslike) organization still running, the WWE, can continue to do so in their Performance Center with no fans for the foreseeable future.

  8. “President”? Oh… you mean the fake president. For all future history, he will be condemned and excoriated, along with his criminally enabling Republican co-conspirators. Away with him!

  9. Boy, the libbies here sure take that “14 year old baseball games” remark seriously. Pretty sure he didn’t mean it literally, but don’t tell that to the members of Bernie’s Bolshevik Battalion here on this forum.

