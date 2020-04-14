President plans to consult with Commissioners, some owners on return of sports

Getty Images

President Trump said Tuesday that he’s tired of watching 14-year-old baseball games. So he wants sports to return, and he plans to consult with several key figures from the sports world to make it happen.

Trump explained that he’ll assemble a team of advisors from the sports world to assist with the process of restarting the American sports machinery. He mentioned the Commissioners of the four major sports, UFC president Dana White, WWE owner Vince McMahon, and others including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

It can’t hurt to talk to experts, but the virus continues to set the schedule — and the governors of the various states continue to have the power to relax and/or to rescind stay-at-home orders that would prevent sports from occurring.

We all want sports back, but we all want (or at least we all should want) to do it in a way that promotes public health. The challenge is striking the right balance, along with having the creativity necessary to identify ideas and to brainstorm all of the potential pros and cons associated with each option.