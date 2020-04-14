Report: PGA Tour plans to resume season June 11

Getty Images

Sports are close to returning. Or at least one sport is.

The PGA Tour is expected to resume its season June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Brian Wacker of golfdigest.com reports.

According to Wacker, the early tournaments on the schedule are expected to be played without spectators.

It makes sense that golf would be the first sport to return. Many golf courses across the country have remained open, while following strict USGA guidelines.

The reworked schedule is predicated on guidance from health and governmental officials. Wacker reports. Texas currently requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone flying into the state from several states and cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as anywhere in California or Washington.