Report: Zack Baun had diluted urine sample at Combine

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, a projected first-round pick in many mock drafts, reportedly submitted a diluted urine sample at the Scouting Combine drug test.

Baun has acknowledged the diluted sample but says it was simply because he drank a lot of water in an effort to add a few pounds to his size when he weighed in, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (Baun weighed 238 pounds.)

Diluted urine samples often raise a red flag because drinking lots of water can be used to prevent drug testing from detecting banned substances in the urine. Under the old Collective Bargaining Agreement, a diluted urine sample at the Combine would have been treated as a positive test, but that is no longer the case under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Baun had 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for the Badgers last year and was a second-team All-American.