Roosevelt Nix hoping to boost Marlon Mack’s numbers

Marlon Mack might not be on top of the list of running backs to cash in soon, but he has some new help, who wants to help him make his case.

The Colts added former Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix to the mix last week, and he’s hoping to set the stage for Mack’s contract year.

“Indy was already a phenomenal rushing team last year,” Nix said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I like to think that I can have a very big benefit, a positive reaction and attraction to that. I hope I can bring some more numbers, some more yards to Mack’s season.”

Mack, their former fourth-round pick, had 1,091 yards in 14 games last season, and he did it without a true fullback in front of him. The Colts are hoping Nix can add another physical blocking presence to an already good offensive line, which will only help.

Nix was displaced in Pittsburgh by the signing of free agent fullback Derek Watt. Nix was limited to just three games last year because of a knee injury, but he said he’s healthy and ready to contribute.

“My knee is all good,” Nix said. “I was cleared to play the last game last year. I’ve been good. Just been training and ready to go.”

The former college defensive lineman has four carries in his career, and he knows his job is to open holes for others to get numbers.