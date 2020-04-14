Russell Okung looking forward to “good Christmas gift” from Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey was the first Panthers player to call Russell Okung after the offensive tackle’s trade from the Chargers.

“He’s the real deal, and I can’t want to be on the same field with him,” Okung said Tuesday, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

McCaffrey agreed to a four-year extension worth $16 million a year on Monday, making him the highest-paid back in the league. Okung said it would be short sighted to describe McCaffrey only as a running back, though.

McCaffrey had 2,392 yards from scrimmage last season.

“What a talent. What a real talent,” Okung said, via Will Kunkel of FOX 46. “He is a playmaker. He makes plays all over the field.

“I heard he loves offensive linemen, so I look forward to a good Christmas gift from him.”