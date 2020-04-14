Seahawks agree to terms with Mike Iupati

Getty Images

The Seahawks re-signed cornerback Neiko Thorpe on Monday and they’ve agreed to bring back another member of the 2019 squad on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to terms on a deal with left guard Mike Iupati. It’s a one-year deal and no financial terms have been disclosed.

Iupati signed with the Seahawks as a free agent last March and started 15 games in the regular season. He did not play in either of the team’s playoff games because of a neck injury.

The Seahawks signed former Steelers interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney and former Titans guard Chance Warmack in free agency They also have right guard D.J. Fluker and center Justin Britt back from last year, although Britt missed half the season with a torn ACL. Joey Hunt started the second half of the year, but remains a free agent.