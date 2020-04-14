Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott’s participation in offseason: It’s voluntary

Getty Images

PFT reported earlier Tuesday that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not participate in the offseason program without a long-term deal.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he has not heard from Prescott’s camp regarding the quarterback’s participation in the virtual sessions.

“I’m not necessarily aware of that,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday afternoon. “He certainly was sent an iPad, and I know he certainly can participate. For every player, it’s voluntary in terms of their participation in the virtual meetings. I’m not aware and haven’t been made aware of to what degree Dak’s participation level would be.”

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Prescott after not being able to reach a long-term deal. The team has sought a five-year deal, with Prescott looking for a year shorter.

Prescott has not signed the franchise tag.

The NFL announced this week that teams can begin a virtual off-season program Monday. The Cowboys, with new head coach Mike McCarthy, will get four weeks of virtual work.

The Cowboys retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who will call the plays, and are keeping the same terminology as last season. So Prescott won’t have to learn a whole new playbook.