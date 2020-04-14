Steve Atwater forced to adjust his pre-Hall of Fame plans

Getty Images

Steve Atwater’s well, but the coronavirus is still messing with his head.

At least the bronze version of being sculpted for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Broncos safety told Sean Keeler of the Denver Post that his trip to Canton for a pre-induction tour were postponed by the travel restrictions, but he understands why.

“It is a little bit frustrating, but it’s what we’ve got to deal with,” Atwater said. “And it’s like when we play football: You’re going to get some tough situations, try to stay positive about it. It does make it a little more bearable if we’re positive, [rather than] where it’s woe is me, looking at the worst possible things that can happen.”

He’s written most of his speech, and has been fitted for his gold jacket. But one of the minor complications Atwater’s had to deal with regards the bronze bust which is being sculpted by Blair Buswell (who has done all the busts since 1983). Atwater sat with Buswell for about 30 minutes upon being voted in for some initial measurements, but there’s a lot of fine-tuning that goes into such a piece of art.

Atwater’s first trip to Canton in mid-March for an orientation was delayed, and he’s considering making the 500-mile drive from his Denver-area home to Buswell’s studio in Utah when the current situation makes that more reasonable.

“We had a day or two where we were going to [model], but we haven’t been able to go back out to meet with [Buswell],” Atwater said. “He’s like, ‘When can you drive over here?’ I was like, ‘It’s probably not a good idea right now.’ . . .

“We were hoping the next couple weeks or so it will clear up to where we get a little bit of normalcy. If not, well, you’ve got to do what’s smart, what’s responsible. We don’t want this [getting worse].”

At the moment, the Aug. 8 enshrinement ceremony is still on as scheduled. Though as with anything scheduled right now, that’s subject to change.