Aaron Rodgers excited for “another chance” to play Tom Brady

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is just like the rest of us. He’s still wrapping his mind around the idea of Tom Brady playing for the Buccaneers.

The Packers quarterback said during an interview with Chantel McGabe of the Golf Channel that he’s looking forward to seeing the former Patriots star in his new uniform this year though.

“I think it is definitely strange,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It will be strange to not see him in a Patriot jersey. We played them a couple of years ago and thought that was probably the last time we’d play each other. Now, we get another chance.

“I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league and he’s a fantastic player. His career speaks for itself. Obviously, he still feels like he has a lot — he has something left to prove. I don’t think he does. I think it is only to himself that he can still do it. What he’s done kind of setting the bar for the rest of us with his health and his work ethic and his longevity is something I think that is appreciated now and is going to be appreciated even greater when he’s done playing.”

Rodgers has talked about playing into his 40s the way Brady’s doing now, though he’d prefer not to change teams late in his career.

As cross-conference foes, they’ve rarely seen each other on the field. Rodgers has started against Brady twice, splitting games in 2014 and 2018 (Rodgers missed their 2010 meeting with a concussion).

The Packers are scheduled to visit the Buccaneers this year, so they’ll get a chance to reconnect in person — along with the possibility of a playoff matchup.