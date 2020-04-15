Brandon Marshall, Diggs, Jeudy, JPP pitch in to feed healthcare workers

Getty Images

Brandon Marshall, Stefon Diggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jason Pierre-Paul teamed up Wednesday to show their appreciation to healthcare workers in South Florida.

The four players delivered thousands of meals, juices, acai bowls and smoothies to doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, Marshall told TMZ Sports.

Raw Jūce, a South Florida-based restaurant, is working with House of Athlete, which the former Pro Bowl receiver founded. Raw Juce and House of Athlete established the Nourish and Recover the Frontlines South Florida Fund in support of “frontline healthcare heroes.”

“It’s important that our healthcare workers recover,” Marshall told TMZ. “”We need them to be mentally and physically and emotionally strong for the rest of this fight.”

Marshall’s goal is to donate at least 30,000 Raw Juce meals to South Florida’s healthcare workers. Raw Juce and House of Athlete donated $5,000 each to kick off the fundraising effort.

For more information or to donate, visit Frontlines South Florida Fund.