Brian Allen first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19

Rams center Brian Allen has become the first known active NFL player to contract COVID-19, Jay Glazer of FOX reports.

Allen first tested positive three weeks ago and again early last week. He expects to get the “all clear” this week.

“He’s feeling good, healthy and on the road to recovery,” Rams coach Sean McVay told Glazer.

The Rams closed their team facility completely, even to injured players who were allowed in the building for medical purposes, after Allen’s positive test, McVay said. The facility reopened to rehabbing players this week.

Allen told Glazer he lost his sense of smell and taste before developing flu-like symptoms.

Saints coach Sean Payton has recovered after contracting the coronavirus, and an unnamed Chargers staffer recently tested positive.

Two former NFL players — Orlando McDaniel and Tom Dempsey — have died from COVID-19.