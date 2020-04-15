Brian Schottenheimer looks forward to doing “different things” with DK Metcalf

Getty Images

Wide receiver DK Metcalf fell to the second round of last year’s draft and his play during his rookie season suggested quite a few teams missed on adding a talented piece to their offense.

Metcalf was tied for second among rookies with 58 receptions, third with 900 receiving yards and tied for third with seven receiving touchdowns while helping the Seahawks to the postseason. He added 11 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown in two playoff outings and the team is looking for even more the next time around.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said on KJR that the team has talked “at length” about ways to expand Metcalf’s role in the offense in his second season.

“The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him,” Schottenheimer said, via NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “He kind of got stuck at the ‘X’ receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He’s proven he can get behind people. I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on will complement the things that he’s already put on film. It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season.”

Should Metcalf continue to climb once the Seahawks are back on the field, he’ll make the Seahawks look all the wiser for stopping his fall with the 64th overall pick.