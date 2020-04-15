Browns unveil new uniforms

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 15, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT
Browns new uniforms
Meet the Browns’ new uniforms, same as the Browns’ old uniforms.

The Browns today unveiled new uniforms that echo the uniforms from their past, which the team said is meant to evoke their glory years from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as their playoff teams of the 1980s.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson said in a statement. “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots. As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The Browns are donating the net proceeds from new jersey sales to coronavirus relief in the Cleveland area.

38 responses to “Browns unveil new uniforms

  5. Congrats, classic is always classier. Good job.

    Thumbs up to the Browns and Bucs.
    Thumbs down to the Falcons.

  6. Here I was hoping that maybe they would have changed the color of their helmets to, well, BROWN!!!

  7. GOOD NO orange pants but they should have also gone back to a crisp shiny helmet and not that dull sheen one. To each is own.

  8. I always liked the orange pants. Would also go back to the old orange helmet. Didn’t they change that too several years back? Not sure if it is matte now or what.

  11. In 2015, Browns fans wanted to see if Nike could make the traditional Brown and Orange look modern. It didn’t work. Now back to 2014, only keeping the brown facemask.

    Essentially, the version worn from 2015-2019 is the “New Coke” of football uniforms.

  12. Laughing with @Adam Kachur. As a lifelong Browns fan the ONLY thing I didn’t want was the orange pants! But I get it. Kardiac Kids and all.

    But truth be told I like these. Simple, brings back old school. Besides I have said in my head they should win a season before they get all crazy!

    #GoBrowns

  13. just stick with the all whites and the Brown Jersey and White pants .dont try to out think it. keep it simple..

  14. I liked the color rush uniforms but now the color rush pants need stripes. All the other new uniforms look great.

  15. They telegraphed a long time ago they were going back to traditional but they still show those terrible brown on brown color rush uniforms. Maybe they showed the color rush as a comparison to how screwed the uniforms were before? Nah,I’m just kidding. They really are that stupid and tone deaf to screw up the simple promise to go back to tradition.

  16. Much better, even if I am partial to the grey facemask.

    Greatly improved. Now, don’t touch them.

  17. artvan15 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:31 pm
    I always liked the orange pants. Would also go back to the old orange helmet. Didn’t they change that too several years back? Not sure if it is matte now or what.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    They had it pretty much right in 2013 with the all solid brown pants (still like those) with the white away jerseys.

    I do agree the orange pants, as long as they don’t mess with the tone of the old school orange, and the brown home jersey would have worked here, too.

    Something about that solid colored pant without a stripe of any kind, that sort of worked.

  18. I would have liked to seen the traditional old grey or white face masks. Regardless, it is an improvement.

  20. The classic ones are nice, the color rush thing sucks. Who in the world is in these meetings saying “Yes, the UPS driver look is cool”?

  21. Browns new uniform is clean and simple…I like it….Too bad Tampa decided against the old school look. TB12 would have looked great in a creamsicle uniform.

  22. Sorry, they always look the same to me – not terrible mind you, just, well, brown & orange.

  23. These are a thousand percent better. First the Bucs, now these – maybe Nike has finally realized that NFL fans don’t want their teams to look like they play in the Arena league.

    Then again, we have that Atlanta travesty…..

  24. They had it pretty much right in 2013 with the all solid brown pants (still like those)
    —————————————————————————————————
    I completely disagree. I thought they looked ridiculous – like leotards. But the Saints do it in black, and now the Browns Color Rush is doing it. Hate it.

  25. Looks like the main difference from the classics is an extra set of stripes on the sleeve. Green Bay did that in the 80’s (added more stripes) and went back to less in the 90’s, but these look better than GB’s extra stripes did.

  26. I liked the color rush uniforms but now the color rush pants need stripes.
    ——————————————————-
    No sir! I’m not a fan of the ‘color rush’ concept, but since it’s around, the Browns new one is just right. Awesome that they went back to the traditional home and road uniforms – not a fan of the brown road pants look.

  27. These look great. Best out of all the revamped unis of this year. The little modern design touches are in there, but subtle and not interfering with the overall old-school classic feel.

    As other have said – other teams, take note. This how you do it.

  31. Not bad, now if only they could play relevant games into the winter we could enjoy the look.

  32. As a life long die hard Browns fan of over 50 years i like these . I like the orange pants and the shiny orange helmet . Now just win one before my ticket gets punched .

  35. All white uniforms or the all brown uniforms. No need for all those other color combinations. But they should have gone back to the glossy true orange helmets.

  37. carloswlassiter says:
    April 15, 2020 at 1:25 pm
    They had it pretty much right in 2013 with the all solid brown pants (still like those)
    —————————————————————————————————
    I completely disagree. I thought they looked ridiculous – like leotards. But the Saints do it in black, and now the Browns Color Rush is doing it. Hate it.

    ——————–

    I agree with your disagreement. The first solid color team I can remember were the Bledsoe-era Washington State unis in all red. I remember thinking that it looked like they were playing in pajamas. Hated it then, hate it now.

