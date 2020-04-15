Browns unveil new uniforms

ClevelandBrowns.com

Meet the Browns’ new uniforms, same as the Browns’ old uniforms.

The Browns today unveiled new uniforms that echo the uniforms from their past, which the team said is meant to evoke their glory years from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as their playoff teams of the 1980s.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson said in a statement. “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots. As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The Browns are donating the net proceeds from new jersey sales to coronavirus relief in the Cleveland area.