Buccaneers owners donate to Tampa, St. Petersburg relief funds

Getty Images

The owners of the Buccaneers have donated $100,000 to relief causes on each side of Tampa Bay.

The Glazer family committed $100,000 to the Fighting Chance Fund. The emergency grant was created to serve St. Petersburg’s locally owned and independently operated small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The owners also contributed $100,000 to a fund operated by the City of Tampa to help with rent and utility payments during the pandemic. The Fighting Chance Fund is an emergency grant in the form of $5,000 awarded to impacted businesses and $500 to individuals.

“During these difficult days, there are many needs that require immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of so many throughout our region,” Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We are committed to helping communities throughout Tampa Bay get through these difficult times by providing support and hope for better days to come.”