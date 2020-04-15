Cardinals working on extensions for DeAndre Hopkins, Kenyan Drake

Getty Images

The Cardinals didn’t trade for Kenyan Drake and DeAndre Hopkins for the short term. Arizona traded for Drake last year after the Dolphins decided not to extend the running back’s deal. They got Hopkins for discount because the Texans didn’t want to give the receiver a raise.

Hopkins has three years left on his deal. Drake signed a one-year transition tag that will pay him $8.4 million this season.

The Cardinals are trying to sign both to long-term deals but nothing is imminent on either, General Manager Steve Keim said Wednesday.

“Both those guys are guys we’d like to have long-term,” Keim said, via the team website. “Again, if it makes our organization better and the opportunity arises, we will certainly do that. I’ve had communication with both their agents. We’ll continue to pound away. The draft is the most important part right now, but we will continue to have ongoing talks with both of those players’ agents.”

The Cardinals have until July 15 to complete a deal for Drake.

The Cardinals have around $8 million in salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association website.