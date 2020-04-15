CeeDee Lamb makes his case for being top receiver in the draft

Getty Images

Much has been made of the depth of the wide receiver group in this year’s draft class and there are three wideouts who typically find themselves listed at the top of that group.

Alabama teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs join former Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb at the top of most published rankings, which means that Lamb is likely to hear his name called early in the proceedings on April 23. He said it will “mean a lot” when that happens and he also made his case to go before the two former members of the Crimson Tide.

“My yards after the catch,” Lamb said to Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com. “My versatility, I can do in and outside, I can run any route in the route tree that you need. I’m the bigger target. And I’m a go-getter. I love to play football.”

Lamb caught passes from Kyler Murray at Oklahoma in 2018 and Murray was pitching the team on Lamb in February, but the trade for DeAndre Hopkins might have shifted priorities to other spots with the eighth pick. Someone will be plucking Lamb sooner rather than later, though.