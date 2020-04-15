Dalton Risner wants to be an All-Pro for Broncos after strong rookie season

Getty Images

Making the all-rookie team in your first year in the NFL would often be thought of as a worthwhile accomplishment. Dalton Risner did just that with the Denver Broncos last season after the team selected him in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

However, Risner has his sights set much higher and he intends to make the all-rookie selection a footnote on his resume instead of the main main attraction.

“I am not proud of that honor. People bring it up, and I try not to be rude. That’s not what I am after. I want to just dominate. I thought I had a good year, but (bleep) Troy, I wasn’t All-Pro. I wasn’t in the Pro Bowl. That’s not cool with me,” Risner said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “By no means did I dominate every single game. That’s what I want to do — put guys in the ground. I want to be an All-Pro for the Broncos. I don’t want to play for anyone else. I want to be an All-Pro 10-plus years here. Some might say that’s too lofty, but that’s what I am after. I am not going to be satisfied until I am there.”

Risner started all 16 games for the Broncos as a rookie last season as he and Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins were the two guards named to the all-rookie team. Risner was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in each of his last three seasons at Kansas State and wants to prove he can be one of the best at the professional level as well.