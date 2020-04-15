Danielle Hunter doesn’t care if Vikings put him on right or left side

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter lined up on the right side of the line across from Everson Griffen for most of his first five years in Minnesota and it proved to be a fruitful partnership.

Hunter produced 54.5 sacks while Griffen posted 45 quarterback takedowns to form one of the most productive pass rushing duos in the league. That partnership appears to be over as Griffen remains a free agent a month into the new league year and Hunter was asked on Wednesday if he would be comfortable flipping sides to replace Griffen as the team’s left defensive end.

“It doesn’t matter what side I play,” Hunter said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Put me on the left, put me on the right, I’ll play it. It doesn’t matter.”

The ultimate choice about where to play Hunter will likely have something to do with the overall makeup of the defensive end group, but the Vikings will be counting on Hunter keeping things going as a solo act regardless of where he’s putting his hand in the dirt.