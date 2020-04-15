Demaryius Thomas looking for a place to play

Getty Images

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas‘ name hasn’t popped up in conjunction with any teams this offseason, but that’s not because Thomas has decided to call it a career.

Thomas was a guest on 104.3 The Fan on Wednesday and said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, that he wants to play an 11th NFL season. Thomas added that he feels good physically and that he wants to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

Thomas signed with the Patriots last offseason, but was traded to the Jets in early September. He played in 11 games and caught 36 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown.

That left him with 9,763 career receiving yards. The vast majority of those yards came in eight-plus seasons with the Broncos, who traded him to the Texans in October 2018. Thomas tore his Achilles that December, which contributed to Houston releasing him after the end of the regular season.