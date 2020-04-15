Denzel Mims played junior season with broken hand

Getty Images

NFL teams have asked Denzel Mims to explain why he caught only 55 passes for 794 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018. The Baylor receiver revealed in his interviews with them that he played his junior season with a broken hand, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

“One of his only questions revolves around some drops as a junior, and it turns out he played with a broken hand that season,” Rapoport tweeted. “It’s an issue that’s come up as he’s had discussions with teams considering taking him.”

Mims was held to three or fewer catches in six of the 12 games he played that season.

He returned for his senior season and caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mims now is projected as a first-round pick.

He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Combine.