Falcons sign Josh Hawkins

Getty Images

The Falcons have added a third former XFL player to their roster.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Josh Hawkins on Wednesday. They previously signed tight end Khari Lee and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

Hawkins played for the Dallas Renegades during the five-game run of the XFL’s second iteration. He recorded 11 tackles and two interceptions for the team.

Hawkins signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had 43 tackles and a forced fumble in 26 games for the team. He moved on to the Panthers in 2018 and appeared in five games before being waived in November. He landed with the Eagles and played in one more game before the year was out.