Dr. Anthony Fauci believes American sports can return sooner than some are expecting, but only if strict protocols are in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci said in a Snapchat interview that sports can happen in empty stadiums and with teams quarantined in hotels, rather than having players out and about in public where they might be exposed to the virus, or spreading it to others if they’ve unknowingly been exposed.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play . . . have them tested every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out.”

Fauci said he’s sympathetic to the strong desire in America to see sports again, and that he’s a fan himself.

“I want to see them play again,” he said.

It would be asking a lot of players, coaches and other league staffers to quarantine in a hotel for an entire season, but they may be willing to do it if the alternative is canceling an entire season and losing their entire salaries. The details will need to be worked out, and the NFL will have the advantage of seeing how the NBA, MLB and NHL handle it before making any decisions at the start of football season. But Fauci sounded optimistic that sports will return this year.

18 responses to “Fauci says sports can return if teams are quarantined, stadiums are empty

  2. Not even being a wise guy with this, but would “empty” stadiums be capable of housing the teams??? Obviously each sport has different stadium and field dimensions, but just looking at a football stadium. Every one of them has dozens and dozens of luxury boxes. And who knows how many office spaces and everything else. Instead of hotels, couldnt the players just stay in the stadium of their next game? The stadium itself becomes the hotel. Not ideal conditions, but still not bad either. Bring in some nice comfortable beds, and turn the luxury boxes into hotel rooms.

  4. Fauci’s perspective is that of preventing transmission of the virus. I do not expect him to balance that with economics and quality of life —- that is the job of our leaders.

  5. Their salaries may be able to encourage their willingness to be quarantined in a hotel.

    Also, anyone who thinks Dr. Fauci is doing this work for “fame” hasn’t read his bio.

  6. I wish they would put this much effort on small business. I know all love our sports but families are being ruined right now.

  7. Dr. Fauci seems to be a fine human being but he wasn’t elected or hired to make these calls. It’s not his decision to make.

  8. I think everyone wants to see sports resume but I’d rather err on the side of caution. It’s not worth the risk to the players just because we want to see live sports again. Trust me, I hate it but if it’s not safe for fans then it’s not safe for the players. It’s not just the players either. It’s everyone associated with the team including the officials. All it would take for one of those people to somehow get it and it would likely spread like wildfire. If that were to happen how could you risk spreading that to other players in other games. I’d love to see it but I don’t see how it can safely happen until there is some proven treatment and/or vaccination. Sports like tennis and golf could probably be fine. Sports with close physical contact is much trickier.

    I’m all for sports resuming. Is it worth the risk to do so right now?

  9. I think that sports can happen without fans. The problem is that staying in a hotel would be considered a quarantine. Hotel employees will still be going home every day, shopping for groceries and other activities which are more than a 0% exposure chance. Networks will look to use sideline reporters more so they would need to be under the same procedures as the teams would be. There are also the people needed to make the stadiums workable. There are too many fallacies involved. How can testing teams EVERY week be justified when tests are still limited and still lack consistent reliability?

  10. He seems reasonable, as does his approach to getting sports going again. It needs to be gradual, though.

    I’d think the last form of social distancing that could be removed would be stadiums packed with tens of thousands of fans.

    Wile temporary, this approach could be a good compromise if well-thought-out.

  11. Will they still stay in hotels and play in empty stadiums in London? It’s what the fans want.

  12. BuckyBadger says:
    April 15, 2020 at 10:04 am

    I wish they would put this much effort on small business. I know all love our sports but families are being ruined right now.
    ____________________________________________

    I think your ideals come from a good place so i’m gnna refrain from snark here but its possible you’re only considering the owners and players that make millions. There are tens of thousands of people involved with sports that aren’t even making 6 figures. Sports represents so much more than what most people are assuming with a mentality of “sports ball unimportant, its just entertainment…” IT has a material impact on economy and employs close to a million people. It’s a huge industry the helps drive the health of the nation as well as families as well…

  13. This guy turned his 15 minutes of fame and now he’s running with it.

    ============================================================

    This guy is the only one with a working brain on that stage.

  14. knucklejerky says:
    April 15, 2020 at 10:09 am
    Dr. Fauci seems to be a fine human being but he wasn’t elected or hired to make these calls. It’s not his decision to make
    +++
    He wasn’t making a decision. He was asked a question and offered his opinion on said question.

  15. This is precisely what’s wrong with our country today. We should listen to all parties. Make reasonable changes and precautions and live our lives. Zero death and sickness has never been the standard. It seems as if we’re listening and implementing policies based on fear instead of living on faith. Common sense for all should be the standard not zero risk and exposure.

  16. people realize at some point we just have to call it and go back to normal right? you’ll never have zero cases, and the world cant live like this. whats the point of just existing to eat and watch tv.

  17. April 15, 2020 at 10:00 am
    Fauci’s perspective is that of preventing transmission of the virus. I do not expect him to balance that with economics and quality of life —- that is the job of our leaders.
    =—————————–
    Allowing yourself or family, etc., to be exposed to Covid will mess up your economics and quality of life PDQ. Anyone tells you different is lying.
    This is not Fauci’s first rodeo, he knows you have to keep the economy running, and people feeling hopeful, etc. He also knows you won’t have that if the country has millions of people sick and tens of thousands dying from this thing. Which is what we’ll have if we screw this up.

  18. …Does anyone else think of the little guys in this case?
    It’s not just the teams (53 man roster x 32 teams = 1696 players + however many coaches per team x 32 + however many trainers x 32 + however many sideline staff x 32)
    It’s also media, refs, groundskeepers maintaining a field, workout facilities and trainers (enough for each team), security, hospitality, culinary staff, etc.
    This is without factoring in families and any neglected positions (of which there are certainly many).
    You need to bed and feed probably 5,000 – 10,000 people on an island. And you need to hope you’re either stocked full of infection-free goods at the start that will last until the end (unlikely if your staff is demanding high quality food for your players to maintain nutritional standards, as that requires fresh foods) or that you’re keeping infection out while keeping your supply up to date. And ensure none of your people are breaking the bubble.
    It’s still a better plan than a “regular” season, but not without complication and a high risk of infection getting in by the numbers and clustering. Will require lots of tests and, I’d hope, support for the little guys that will be dragged along for the ride in case they get sick.

