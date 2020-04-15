J.J. Watt cancels his June 6 charity softball game

Getty Images

No one knows when sports are going to return in anything resembling a normal fashion, but the cancellations are pressing toward the summer months.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has canceled his charity softball game, which was scheduled for June 6 at Minute Maid Park.

“I’m sure you’ve been expecting this announcement, but I have to unfortunately make it official now: the 2020 Charity Classic is being cancelled,” Watt said in a video message on his foundation’s website. “The health and safety of everyone is our No. 1 priority and there is just no way to hold this event in good conscience while considering health and safety. We have to cancel the event.”

Watt said refunds would be given to anyone who had already purchased tickets, and that his foundation would continue to work to help fund after-school athletic programs which need uniforms and equipment.

He and his foundation has distributed over $5 million since he’s been holding the game, and given his track record, there’s no doubt he’ll continue to work to help others.

But seeing that June cancelation is another reminder that normal may not be here for some time.