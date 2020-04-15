Jared Goff hoping, planning to play in front of “full stadiums”

Getty Images

An internal Los Angeles Fire Department email, viewed by the Los Angeles Times, said that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least one year.”

The Rams and Chargers are scheduled to open SoFi Stadium in nearby Inglewood in 2020.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff was asked about the possibility of playing in the $5 billion stadium without fans in attendance. While Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said Tuesday he would welcome games without fans, Goff said he is hoping that doesn’t happen.

“Not ideal. Not what you want to do,” Goff said during a conference call with beat reporters Wednesday. “I understand there are a lot of bigger implications in place right now as far as the health of the world. I know that’s not the vision that we had moving to LA, and I know that’s not the vision that Mr. [Stan] Kroenke had ultimately. If that is what it is, we have to roll with it. I don’t think it’s anything we want to do. But again, I’m preparing for full stadiums. Is that going to happen? I don’t know. I don’t know what the percentages are. I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist. Where will this progress? I don’t know. You guys don’t know. No one knows. So we’re going to see in the next three or four months and find out.”