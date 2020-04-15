Joe Judge doesn’t think first-year head coaches are at disadvantage

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major changes to the usual course of business in the NFL, including the move from actual offseason programs to virtual ones.

That will produce difficulties for every NFL team and many have noted that there are some particular hurdles for first-year head coaches to clear in the coming weeks and months. They haven’t been able to meet with their players and, based on the way things look now, won’t be able to do any on-field work with them until training camp. Teams with carryover from last year would at least have that continuity to fall back on until they can get back together.

Giants head coach Joe Judge doesn’t subscribe to the view that he and other new hires are in a more difficult position, however.

“Look, I think the advantage goes to whoever is best prepared from this point forward,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Everybody has changes to their system and will have the same challenge of communicating with players”

Judge said that the technology the Giants are using is “very functional and productive,” but admitted that his “top concern” is players being able to stay in shape given the closure of gyms and restrictions about working with trainers. Those concerns exist for all teams, which may factor into Judge’s feeling that he’s not hurt by the fact that he’s never spent time with his players.