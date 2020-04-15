Lions release three players

Getty Images

The Lions have dropped a trio of players from their roster ahead of next week’s draft.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have released tight end Paul Butler, wide receiver Jonathan Duhart and linebacker Steve Longa. None of the players appeared in any games for the Lions during the 2019 season.

Longa is the only one of the three with any regular season experience in Detroit. He was credited with one tackle while appearing in 16 games over the 2016 and 2017. He tore his ACL in 2018 and spent some time on the active roster last year without getting any game action.

Duhart was undrafted out of Old Dominion last year and was one of the team’s final cuts ahead of the regular season. Butler spent time with the Raiders the last two seasons and signed a future contract with the Lions after the 2019 season.