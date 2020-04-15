More chatter about the Falcons looking to move up in first round

Getty Images

A report earlier this week named three teams that have been trying to move up from the middle of the first round of next week’s draft and the Falcons were included in that group.

The Falcons currently hold the 16th pick in the first round and there’s more word about their desire to improve that position on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they appear poised to make a move and that other teams are projecting that they will make a trade as they make their preparations.

History says teams would be shortsighted if they didn’t expect the Falcons to make a move. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff traded to get back into the first round of his first draft in Atlanta in 2008. He took tackle Sam Baker after drafting quarterback Matt Ryan at the top of the round. Dimitroff did it again last year to select tackle Kaleb McGary after selecting guard Chris Lindstrom with the team’s original pick.

Dimitroff has also traded up in the first round three times, including 2011’s big move to land wide receiver Julio Jones. He also climbed the ladder in order to pick cornerback Desmond Trufant in 2013 and defensive end Takk McKinley in 2017.

If the Falcons do make a move, it’s a good bet that they’d be looking for defensive help although we’ll all have to wait to find out exactly what Dimitroff is planning this year.