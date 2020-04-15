“No secret” Raiders need to get better at wideout

Getty Images

The Raiders have two first-round picks and three third-round picks at their disposal this month and it sounds like a pretty safe bet that at least one of them is going to be used on a wide receiver.

Last season’s receiving corps struggled once the Antonio Brown experiment blew up in the team’s face and the team’s only free agent move at the position involved signing Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal. On Tuesday, General Manager Mike Mayock admitted that’s not enough.

“There’s no secret we need to get better at wideout,” Mayock said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The good news for the Raiders is that this year’s draft class meshes well with their needs. They will have a shot at snagging one of the top wideouts with the No. 12 pick and the depth of the group means that Mayock thinks “there could be a wide receiver No. 1 in the third round.”

We’ll see how the Raiders play things next week, but Mayock sent a pretty strong signal about some of the team’s intentions.