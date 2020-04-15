Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move again.

Marc Malusis of WFAN, one of the top local radio stations in the country, has tweeted this: “Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send [Beckham] to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed.”

It’s a fascinating possibility, but it seems far-fetched, for several reasons.

First, the cap-strapped Vikings don’t have the luxury of taking on Beckham’s base salary of $14 million. Sure, they could find a way to make him fit, but it wouldn’t be as easy for them as it would be for other teams.

Second, Beckham made a little noise about wanting a new deal from the Browns after last year’s trade from the Giants. If traded again, his desire for a new contract could increase.

Third, the Vikings recently unloaded Stefon Diggs, who had some OBJ tendencies when it comes to not getting the ball often enough.

Fourth, the Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who doesn’t have quite the personality needed to rein in OBJ, if/when he needs to be reined in.

Fifth, the Vikings Offense is built around the running game. While Diggs had a career high last year in receiving yards, patience was required to get through the games that didn’t entail as many balls thrown his way. Diggs didn’t always have it; Beckham has done little to show that he has it.

Sixth, this draft has plenty of quality receivers. Why not draft one or two and pay them low salaries and develop them? Maybe the Laquon Treadwell experience has the Vikings reluctant to roll the round-one dice again.

So the prospect of trading for Beckham becomes a head scratcher from Minnesota’s perspective. But it’s no surprise from Cleveland’s point of view. Beckham never really bought into the Browns’ approach in 2019, with his non-stop desire to get the ball in his hands putting too much pressure on second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw it Beckham’s way.

Besides, Beckham seems to want to play for the Patriots or with Tom Brady. The Browns surely have figured that out, and the Vikings would quite possibly do the same. Quickly.

Thus, while it’s fun to think about the possibility of what No. 13 could do in purple, there’s a chance that it will blow up on the Vikings, like it blew up on the Browns and, eventually, blew up on the Giants.