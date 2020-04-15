Report emerges of potential OBJ trade to Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
OBJ trade
Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move again.

Marc Malusis of WFAN, one of the top local radio stations in the country, has tweeted this: “Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send [Beckham] to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed.”

It’s a fascinating possibility, but it seems far-fetched, for several reasons.

First, the cap-strapped Vikings don’t have the luxury of taking on Beckham’s base salary of $14 million. Sure, they could find a way to make him fit, but it wouldn’t be as easy for them as it would be for other teams.

Second, Beckham made a little noise about wanting a new deal from the Browns after last year’s trade from the Giants. If traded again, his desire for a new contract could increase.

Third, the Vikings recently unloaded Stefon Diggs, who had some OBJ tendencies when it comes to not getting the ball often enough.

Fourth, the Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who doesn’t have quite the personality needed to rein in OBJ, if/when he needs to be reined in.

Fifth, the Vikings Offense is built around the running game. While Diggs had a career high last year in receiving yards, patience was required to get through the games that didn’t entail as many balls thrown his way. Diggs didn’t always have it; Beckham has done little to show that he has it.

Sixth, this draft has plenty of quality receivers. Why not draft one or two and pay them low salaries and develop them? Maybe the Laquon Treadwell experience has the Vikings reluctant to roll the round-one dice again.

So the prospect of trading for Beckham becomes a head scratcher from Minnesota’s perspective. But it’s no surprise from Cleveland’s point of view. Beckham never really bought into the Browns’ approach in 2019, with his non-stop desire to get the ball in his hands putting too much pressure on second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw it Beckham’s way.

Besides, Beckham seems to want to play for the Patriots or with Tom Brady. The Browns surely have figured that out, and the Vikings would quite possibly do the same. Quickly.

Thus, while it’s fun to think about the possibility of what No. 13 could do in purple, there’s a chance that it will blow up on the Vikings, like it blew up on the Browns and, eventually, blew up on the Giants.

71 responses to “Report emerges of potential OBJ trade to Vikings

  1. That would be a surprise for two reasons: (1) a cap hit the Vikes can’t afford (unless they traded Harris); and (2) Zim isn’t exactly a coach that tolerates divas. Nothing hardly ever leaks out of MN — this must be coming out of Cleveland.

  2. I’d rather take a gamble on OBJ than drafting another bust like Troy Williamson or Laquon Treadwell.

  5. After getting rid of Diggs and Treadwell, they realized they were running low on knuckleheads

  8. What difference would the trade make? In Minnesota the ball is thrown by Cousins, in Cleveland the ball is thrown by Mayfield.

  9. He’s perfect for the Vikings! A washed up h3ad case receiver to make it look like the management’s desperation isn’t obvious after losing Diggs from a massive cap mismanagement from their second string QB tying up all their money!

    You can’t make this stuff up, Brzezinski and Spielman have made Minnesota into the NFCN dumpster fire!

  10. OMG, this would be golden… please pull the trigger on this trade and set your franchise back even more years. As soon as OBJ doesn’t get 10+ targets/game he’ll completely ruin any semblance of locker room leadership that the Vikes might have.

  13. Marc who, said what and from a top local radio stations – what exactly is a top LOCAL radio station? If this had come from Jay Glazer then I could probably smell smoke. I’m supposed to believe that Zimmer is going to give up draft picks for OBJ, that’s a good laugh and the Browns are going to take a 2nd and 5th next year, wait NEXT YEAR for OBJ them Harvard boys would be ran out of town ASAP.

  15. For the rumored price, you’d think places like Oakland and Philly would get involved to beat it. Even New England could match that cost with some maneuvering(although they would need to clear out cap space as well).

  16. do i think this trade is possible-yes

    however the terms for what the Browns would get seems not very much.

  18. I’d stay away and trade Dalvin. Ones too much drama and the other has only played around 60% of the games in his NFL career.

  20. I hope the sports media runs with this story…we all need are due a good OBJ “I’m being dissed” blowup/rant.

  22. Trading him for a 2nd and a 5th. Even if this trade were to go through this would essentially be the Browns admitting they made (yet another) mistake in trading for this guy. If they want to get rid of him badly enough they may have to do what Houston did with Osweiler and pay some of his salary for next year. Or, they could just cut him. They’d take a cap hit of $11.15M but save $3.1M against the cap. What’s surprising to me is he is already asking for a new deal after playing only ONE year on his latest deal.

    Just think, the Browns traded away the #17 pick, the #96 pick and Jabril Peppers for this basket case. My first thought when they made that trade goes in the category of “What were they thinking?” The Giants probably laughed. He’s what you call an addition by subtraction. Cleveland found out the hard way. I’d be willing to bet virtually everyone realized how big of a mistake it was to trade for him and give up anything other than a cup of coffee.

  23. I don’t think the Browns having OBJ blew up on them. New coach and new offense should tell us a lot more.

    OBJ was the least of their worries last year.

  24. Why…..why would anyone trade for the diva. It’s almost a guarantee to not win if you bring on a delicate flower that is selfish and wants all the water and sun.

  26. Cleveland here. He’s not going anywhere. WFAN is New York media and they always have Beckham going to another team because they don’t want to admit the fact that the Giants shouldn’t have gotten rid of him to begin with.

  27. Too much salary and too much attitude. Other than that, I’d say a 2nd and a 5th, after receiving a 1st and more for Diggs, would be a great trade. But no, this shouldn’t be done by the Vikings.

  28. If the Browns pay half his salary, he could come in for 2 years, leave in F/A, then producing a high comp pick for the Vikings.

  29. Nobody wants that injury prone headache, certainly not the Vikings. If the Browns cut him today, nobody will claim him at that salary.

  30. pkrjones says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:24 pm
    OMG, this would be golden… please pull the trigger on this trade and set your franchise back even more years.
    /////////
    Just so we are clear. You believe trading a 2nd and a 5th round pick for a #1 WR would “set your franchise back even more years”? After the Vikings just received a 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th for Diggs?

    Interesting…

  31. The Vikings don’t have the cap room to pay rookies and take on OBJ’s leftover money, we will see many rumors leading up to the draft next week, this one included..

  32. Going to all that hassle in such a WR-deep draft? Seems kind of crazy. But it would help set the stage for them losing in the divisional round with style!

  34. Soooo… in the event this were to happen…you’d have traded away Stefon Diggs…who was turning in to a distraction that wanted a huge payday…and then have turned around and traded for OBJ…who is a year older, already costs a ton, costs you draft capital…and to top it all off is even more of a distraction.

    Solid plan.

  35. joramo says:
    April 15, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    I don’t think the Browns having OBJ blew up on them.

    ================

    I don’t know – multiple uniform violations, including one that took him off the field on an attempted touchdown drive in a close game, multiple off-field distractions (including the LSU cash debacle), on top of nondescript performance, all for a huge price. That’s about as close as you can get to having it blow up on you without the full explosion.

  39. At least TO was at the end of his career when he was bouncing from team to team every year.

  40. I’m not a fan of either the Browns or Giants but some people need to apologize to Dave Gettleman for selling OBJ while there was still a market for him. He did real well in that deal.

  43. I love how people are slamming Spielman and the Vikings on this imaginary deal that is based entirely on a rumor from a NYC radio station. If it comes to fruition (doubtful), then slam away, but until then…R-E-L-A-X.

  44. I don’t think Cleveland and OBJ have a future together. If not Minnesota, the Browns will find a another trade partner.

  47. Say what you want but when Beckham is healthy he’s the best WR in football. Cousins could get him the football unlike that little turd in Cleveland.

  48. Only way this is even possible is if the Vikings include S Anthony Harris and his $11.4M salary. Does OBJ know how to block?

  50. Those are six very good reasons to pass on this opportunity, but the Vikings front office requires ten very good reasons. Welcome to MN OBJ!

  51. No way this is happening. No cap space and they just traded away a diva. Why would they want another one who wasn’t even good last year?

  52. If the deal doesn’t go through, get ready for some fireworks out of Cleveland. Odell still isn’t over the Giants moving him. Can’t imagine how big a pain he’d be knowing the Browns are desperate to move him.

  53. “.. if and when he needs to be reined in.” HAHA that’s a joke, right? He’s needed to be reined in since Day 1. Who would want this guy in their locker room? Regardless of how much talent he has, he’s not worth the heavy baggage.

  56. My guess is that this is the Brown’s way of shopping OBJ.
    Some team may bite on the the 2nd and 5th rounders in 2021.

    But I don’t see Zimmer wanting this at all.

  58. “Say what you want but when Beckham is healthy he’s the best WR in football. ”
    _____________

    That has never been true at any point in Beckham’s career. He’s too inconsistent and he produces zero extra wins. When you really need him he isn’t there and when things get tough he totally melts down.

  59. And teams still give big contracts to these me-me-me idiots. When my Pats signed Antonio Brown I groaned out loud. I only hope his contract contained language giving some financial protection to the team in case of an out and out melt down. Any GM signing Beckem without some kind of off setting clause should be fired.

  60. True Superstars NEVER get traded this often during the prime of their careers, he’s an overrated 1-play diva that teams don’t want to deal with

  61. I would prefer to trade for Trent Williams because then you can cut Riley Reiff to make the cap space. These OBJ trade discussions could be to set something up for draft day in case the players the Vikings are interested in aren’t on the board when their pick comes up. Let’s say they don’t pick a WR in the first round and there’s a run on wide receivers in the second round so what’s left at their pick doesn’t interest them. Making an OBJ trade at that point might look pretty good.

  63. Yep. When I want my Browns/Vikings news I go right to a talk show host in New York City! Please. Now Malusis does a great job, listened to him for years when he had a national show on CBS but as soon as he took the cash to go over to WFAN he turned into a homer and no one wants a New York homer.

  66. Give us a 1st and he’s all yours. Give us both your firsts and a second and we’ll give you Landry too

  67. If there was any truth to this, Kirk Cousins would have to keep his head on a swivel with the amount of abuse he’d be subjected to from both Thielen and OBJ.

  68. Lane Adkins and Mary Kay Cabot both indicate that Vikings and Browns say this report is not true.

  69. Andrew Christian says:
    April 15, 2020 at 2:46 pm
    Lane Adkins and Mary Kay Cabot both indicate that Vikings and Browns say this report is not true.
    ///////////
    I definitely don’t believe the rumor. But, teams denying they are talking about a trade certainly is not an indication of what the truth may or may not be. If they deny it 2-3 times, then I will actually start to believe it might be true.

  71. Sorry, but would OBJ’s watch move with him? Seemed like that was the only thing he cared about last year.

