Pegula Sports and Entertainment begins firings and furloughs

Getty Images

The owners of the Buffalo Bills reduced staff in some of their other businesses Tuesday, but they haven’t touched the football operation yet.

According to John Vogl of TheAthletic.com, Pegula Sports and Entertainment fired 21 employees, including three senior executives from the Buffalo Sabres hockey team which the Pegulas also own.

That group included the vice presidents of the tickets and service, communications, and live events departments. PSE is also issuing 104 furloughs through the company.

“There is no way to adequately express how difficult these decisions were for Terry and me,” President and CEO Kim Pegula said in a statement. “It is not something we took lightly, and we are fully aware of the hardships that exist across our community and country right now. We feel for all the employees and families who will be affected, and we hope that we can all return to full strength in the coming weeks and months. . . .

“We are also hopeful the steps we are taking now will help us preserve the health of our companies and ensure we are here to provide the jobs and entertainment on which our community depends.”

Many employees will also take pay cuts as part of the response to the coronavirus outbreak which has halted the hockey season.

The Bills aren’t subject to the cuts (at this point), presumably since NFL business is ongoing.