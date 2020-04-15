Quinnen Williams donates $25,000 worth of meals to health care workers

Getty Images

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is taking care of health care workers in New Jersey.

Williams donated $25,000 worth of meals to health care workers in the state where the Jets play. The meals, which were made by a private chef hired by Williams, came in individually packed boxes with a sticker showing Williams’ picture and a message saying, “Thank you for your Service! Love, Quinnen Williams NY Jets.”

The meals were delivered to Morristown Medical Center, a few miles from the Jets’ facilities in Florham Park.

The 22-year-old Williams arrived in New Jersey last year as the third overall pick in the draft after an All-American career at Alabama.