Raheem Mostert aims to “just keep going” after strong finish to last season

Getty Images

Raheem Mostert bounced around the NFL for a couple of years before landing with the 49ers in November 2016 and he had to wait until the stretch run of last season before he got an extended look at running back.

Mostert made the most of it. He ran for seven touchdowns and caught another over the final six weeks of the regular season before posting 336 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs. That run included a 220-yard, four-touchdown outing against the Packers in the NFC title game.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Mostert said he “looked back on my track record and the things that I’ve done” in the aftermath of that game and the reflection left him inspired to keep it going in the future.

“It really opened up my eyes to, ‘Hey, look, I did this. Why stop? Just keep going, keep doing the right things, the necessary things in order to be great,'” Mostert said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “That’s something I want to be, man. I want to be able to have a gold jacket, and the only way to do that is to be great.”

The Hall of Fame might be a reach, but Mostert should get a chance to show that last year’s run is something he can keep up over a longer stretch once the 49ers get back on the field.