Report: Chargers staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Closing team facilities and stay-at-home orders aren’t enough to keep people from contracting coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a member of the Chargers organization has tested positive for COVID-19.

Two other team employees have also shown symptoms.

That group does not include owner Dean Spanos, General Manager Tom Telesco, or head coach Anthony Lynn.

“Everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery,” team spokesman Josh Rupprecht said.

The person diagnosed came two weeks after they closed their offices on March 12. Approximately a dozen staffers remained in the office until March 17.