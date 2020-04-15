Report: David Johnson passes physical

Getty Images

The blockbuster trade sending DeAndre Hopkins from Houston to Arizona can finally become official.

David Johnson, who is going to the Texans in the deal, has passed his physical, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. That comes on the heels of a report earlier this week that Hopkins passed his physical.

Trades don’t become official until all players involved have passed their physicals, and both teams needed to get their physicals done before the draft or else the draft picks couldn’t change hands.

Now the trade can finally get finished. Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick go to Arizona for Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.