Report: No decisions on Aldon Smith, Randy Gregory before the draft

Getty Images

The Cowboys need help at defensive end. They won’t know whether they’ll be getting it from Aldon Smith or Randy Gregory (pictured) before it’s time to start using 2020 draft picks.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN.com, the Commissioner is not expected to make decisions on the potential reinstatement of Smith or Gregory before the draft.

It’s no surprise. Even though the new labor deal dramatically softens the punishment for positive street drug tests moving forward, it changes nothing regarding the status of indefinitely suspended players. It also changes nothing regarding the standard for reinstatement, and it does not create any specific deadlines for making a decision.

So the Commissioner can continue to take as much time as he wants to decide on reinstatement, and he continues to have full discretion to decision which if any players will get back in.

Which means that the Cowboys don’t know and won’t know whether either guy by the time the annual process for picking rookies commences.