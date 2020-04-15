Roy Robertson-Harris signs restricted tender

Getty Images

The Bears announced that restricted free agent Roy Robertson-Harris signed his tender Wednesday.

The defensive lineman has appeared in 44 games with seven starts the past three seasons.

Robertson-Harris, 26, played 51 percent of the defensive snaps and 31 percent of the special teams snaps last season. He made 30 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

In his career, he has 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks and six pass breakups.

Robertson-Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He went on the non-football illness list at the end of training camp as a rookie.