Saints “preparing to play” this year, declare it “too important for our city”

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said yesterday that large music festivals in her city should be put on hold until 2021, and when asked about how that pertains to professional football, she replied: “I don’t think anyone has a clue right now.”

The Saints may not either, but they at least want to send a signal that projects confidence.

Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel issued a statement that had a more positive message.

“We are preparing to play and we are being very proactive in working with healthcare professionals, our medical staff and both the NBA and NFL,” the statement said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “In addition, we are in constant contact with local and state government. When we return this season, our highest priority will be health and safety of our fans, staff, players and coaches. It is what we need to do and are doing relative to planning to play and we will be ready.

“And considering the economic and cultural significance of the Saints, we are working to do everything in our power to make it work. It’s too important for our city.”

Of course, the Saints can’t be sure of what might happen any more than the mayor of New Orleans at the moment. But there’s currently a push from back-to-sports proponents (including President Donald Trump).

The NFL schedule is set to be released in early May, which will be the next indication of what the league is thinking about a return to play in whatever fashion, whether it includes large gatherings of fans or not.