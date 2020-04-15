Steve Keim: If there’s a wideout we’re high on, we will take advantage of that

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim confirmed that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson have passed their physicals at the start of a Wednesday conference call, which means that the trade involving the two players can now be officially processed.

That leaves the Cardinals with Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and three 2019 draft picks — Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson — on the roster at wide receiver. It’s a group that seems deep enough for the Cardinals to look for help elsewhere in next week’s draft, especially in the early rounds, but Keim didn’t rule out things falling in a way that led to another wideout coming to Arizona.

“You want to look at the long-term contracts you have in place, whether guys can play inside or outside,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “If there is a player at the right spot, someone we are high on, we will certainly take advantage of that. I say this every year, your needs are always changing. Just because it seems on the surface we’re not as needy at wide receiver, that could change pretty quickly.”

Offensive and defensive linemen have been popular mock draft picks for the Cardinals at No. 8 overall since the deal for Hopkins and we’ll know for sure which way they go next week.