Steve Keim not putting much stock in Kyler Murray’s draft suggestions

Getty Images

The Cardinals aren’t ruling out drafting a receiver with the eighth overall choice despite an offseason trade for DeAndre Hopkins that became official Wednesday.

That would make quarterback Kyler Murray happy.

Murray, the No. 1 overall choice in 2019, has made clear his preference. He wants to see the Cardinals use their first selection on his former teammate, Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“[He’s] lobbied for CeeDee Lamb,” General Manager Steve Keim said Wednesday, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “He’s lobbied for four or five offensive linemen, a running back and a tight end. He hasn’t once said anything to me about a defensive player, so I’m not sure he’s a guy I’m going to hang my hat on when it comes to draft day.”

The Cardinals might draft an offensive player. They also might draft a defensive player.

Fortunately for Arizona, it is in position to draft the best available player.