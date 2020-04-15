Getty Images

Longtime Packers defensive end Willie Davis has died at age 85.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news about the 1981 inductee into the Hall.

Davis spent his first two years with the Browns before he was traded to the Vince Lombardi’s Packers in 1960, and he spent 10 more years there. A prolific pass-rusher in the era before sacks became an official statistic, Davis helped the Packers to five league titles, including the first two Super Bowls.

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis,” the Hall’s statement read. “Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

Davis played at Grambling, and is a member of the Black College Football Hall of Fame as well.

Our thoughts are with Davis’ family and friends at this time.