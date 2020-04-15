Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dies

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 15, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
Willie Davis dies
Getty Images

Longtime Packers defensive end Willie Davis has died at age 85.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the news about the 1981 inductee into the Hall.

Davis spent his first two years with the Browns before he was traded to the Vince Lombardi’s Packers in 1960, and he spent 10 more years there. A prolific pass-rusher in the era before sacks became an official statistic, Davis helped the Packers to five league titles, including the first two Super Bowls.

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis,” the Hall’s statement read. “Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

Davis played at Grambling, and is a member of the Black College Football Hall of Fame as well.

Our thoughts are with Davis’ family and friends at this time.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dies

  1. A man of character and one of the great ones, who, like many former Packers who played for Vince Lombardi, excelled and prospered in life long after leaving the NFL. Thanks for the memories, and RIP.

  3. I remember when I used to go sit outside the dining hall at St. Norbert College to get the players’ autographs. I recall this huge man slowly walking out, his head held high as he sort of leaned backward. He gripped a piece of fruit in each big hand. I was sort of scared to approach him, but when I did, he was very kind.

  6. tamarogers says:
    April 15, 2020 at 1:54 pm
    I remember when I used to go sit outside the dining hall at St. Norbert College to get the players’ autographs. I recall this huge man slowly walking out, his head held high as he sort of leaned backward. He gripped a piece of fruit in each big hand. I was sort of scared to approach him, but when I did, he was very kind.

    I love stories like this, thanks for sharing. And thank you Willie Davis for the positive impact you has in so many lives even beyond you football career.

  9. This is enough to bring me to tears. One of the great Packers, a great man, and a legend. RIP Mr. Davis. My heart goes out to his family and friends, and to all Packer fans. He was one of us.

  10. Another sad passing.
    One by one, the great Lombardi legends are slowly slipping away.
    Willie Davis was a cornerstone NFL player and will be missed very much.
    A gregarious man, a man of great character and a very worthy Champion.
    Much love to the Davis family in what I’m sure is a very difficult time.

  11. Davis was not only a great player but also a heck of a business man. He got an MBA at Chicago Booth and the beer companies immediately solicited him not as a pitchman, but as an owner of distributorships.
    He was also on several corporate boards, including MGM, L.A. Gear, Dow Chemical, Sara Lee, Johnson Controls, Manpower, K-Mart, Schlitz Brewing and charities.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.