Bengals signing former XFL RB Jacques Patrick

The Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former XFL running back Jacques Patrick, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Patrick will join a running backs room with Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson. Mixon is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Patrick had 60 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Patrick, 23, played at Florida State with Dalvin Cook. Patrick had 2,146 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns in 42 games with the Seminoles.

He went undrafted a year ago.