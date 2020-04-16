Bill O’Brien: It will be a “veteran type of year” due to virtual offseason programs

Getty Images

The Texans traded away their 2020 first-round pick in the deal that netted left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Dolphins last year and it doesn’t sound like head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien is going to be lamenting its absence next week.

O’Brien discussed the move to make this year’s offseason programs virtual as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during a Thursday conference call and he said he thinks the shift is going to make life particularly difficult on rookies entering the league.

“I truly believe this is a veteran type of year,” O’Brien said, via multiple reporters.

O’Brien said that was something they’ve kept in mind while planning for the season and the Texans recently sent a second-round pick to the Rams for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. He and other veterans with new teams will also have to make some adjustments to the new circumstances, but it appears O’Brien thinks that will be easier than what rookies will have on their plates.